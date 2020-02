The Weeknd Says He Has an "Off-and-On" Relationship With Drugs



Added: 21.02.2020 19:46 | 10 views | 0 comments



The Weeknd opens up again about his drug use in a revealing new interview. The 30-year-old singer has referenced the topic in his lyrics and told Rolling Stone in 2015, "I never... The Weeknd opens up again about his drug use in a revealing new interview. The 30-year-old singer has referenced the topic in his lyrics and told Rolling Stone in 2015, "I never... More in www.eonline.com » The Weeknd Tags: SPA