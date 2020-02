Pete Davidson Seems to Confirms Rehab Stint During Stand-Up Show



Added: 18.02.2020 14:38 | 5 views | 0 comments



According to Pete Davidson, he worked on some of his jokes while in rehab. The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star performed a stand-up set at Carolines on Broadway on Sunday, per Page... According to Pete Davidson, he worked on some of his jokes while in rehab. The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star performed a stand-up set at Carolines on Broadway on Sunday, per Page... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Workers