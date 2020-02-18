Love Island Pays Tribute to Caroline Flack During Heartbreaking New Episode



Added: 18.02.2020 12:48 | 3 views | 0 comments



The Love Island community is reeling from the loss of Caroline Flack. Though the reality dating show did not air on Sunday out of respect, the series returned on Monday, paying tribute to... The Love Island community is reeling from the loss of Caroline Flack. Though the reality dating show did not air on Sunday out of respect, the series returned on Monday, paying tribute to... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA