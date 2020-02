Nicky Jam Is Engaged to Model Cydney Moreau



Added: 15.02.2020 21:43 | 9 views | 0 comments



Nicky Jam isn't the "amante" anymore. The 38-year-old old reggaetón singer, whose real names is Nick Rivera Caminero, is engaged to his love Cydney Moreau. The... Nicky Jam isn't the "amante" anymore. The 38-year-old old reggaetón singer, whose real names is Nick Rivera Caminero, is engaged to his love Cydney Moreau. The... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA