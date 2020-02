Former Love Island Host Caroline Flack Found Dead at 40



Caroline Flack, former host of the U.K. reality shows The X Factor and Love Island, has died. She was 40 years old. Flack took her own life and was found dead in her apartment in East... Caroline Flack, former host of the U.K. reality shows The X Factor and Love Island, has died. She was 40 years old. Flack took her own life and was found dead in her apartment in East... More in www.eonline.com » X Factor Tags: SPA