Amanda Bynes Announces She's Engaged to Mystery Man



Added: 15.02.2020 2:11 | 8 views | 0 comments



Bring in the dancing lobsters! Amanda Bynes just announced her engagement. The 33-year-old actress and former Nickelodeon star took fans by surprise when she revealed on Valentine's... Bring in the dancing lobsters! Amanda Bynes just announced her engagement. The 33-year-old actress and former Nickelodeon star took fans by surprise when she revealed on Valentine's... More in www.eonline.com » Amanda Bynes Tags: SPA