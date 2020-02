The Long Wait Is Over: The Good Fight Season 4 Has a Premiere Date



Added: 13.02.2020 17:45 | 11 views | 0 comments



Mark your calendars and break out your brooches, Diane Lockhart is coming back into our lives this April. CBS All Access revealed the fourth season premiere date for The Good Fight season... Mark your calendars and break out your brooches, Diane Lockhart is coming back into our lives this April. CBS All Access revealed the fourth season premiere date for The Good Fight season... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA