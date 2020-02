Demi Lovato Is Getting Her Own Pillow Talk Show



Added: 06.02.2020 20:30 | 12 views | 0 comments



Demi Lovato is adding another credit to her long resume: Talk show host. Lovato is just the latest name to join the Quibi streaming platform with her own series, Pillow Talk with Demi... Demi Lovato is adding another credit to her long resume: Talk show host. Lovato is just the latest name to join the Quibi streaming platform with her own series, Pillow Talk with Demi... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Demi Lovato