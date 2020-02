Does This Sailing Yacht Guest Really Need Another Tequila on His Wedding Day?



Added: 06.02.2020 18:30 | 6 views | 0 comments



Will this engaged charter guest make it down the aisle? "Madison! Margarita people!" he calls from the deck of Parsifal III, addressing second and third stewards Madison Stalker... Will this engaged charter guest make it down the aisle? "Madison! Margarita people!" he calls from the deck of Parsifal III, addressing second and third stewards Madison Stalker... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA