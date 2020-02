Influencer Camila Coelho Reveals Private Battle With Epilepsy



Added: 05.02.2020 16:34 | 10 views | 0 comments



Camila Coelho is opening up. The 31-year-old beauty and design influencer revealed in an interview with People that she has epilepsy, and was diagnosed when she was 9 years... Camila Coelho is opening up. The 31-year-old beauty and design influencer revealed in an interview with People that she has epilepsy, and was diagnosed when she was 9 years... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: NFL