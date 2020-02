Riverdale's KJ Apa Confirms New Romance With a Kiss



Added: 04.02.2020 20:53 | 7 views | 0 comments



According to KJ Apa, it was "love at first sight." Late Monday, the Riverdale star seemingly confirmed he is in the midst of a new romance thanks to a single snap. On his... According to KJ Apa, it was "love at first sight." Late Monday, the Riverdale star seemingly confirmed he is in the midst of a new romance thanks to a single snap. On his... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Red carpet