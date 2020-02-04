ï»¿Tuesday, 04 February 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Cosmo Magazine Pulls The Bachelor Cover Due to Victoria F.'s White Lives Matter Campaign
Added: 04.02.2020 3:03 | 12 views | 0 comments
This letter from the editor is hot off the presses. Tonight's group date on The Bachelor took Peter Weber's suitors to Costa Rica, where the ladies were asked to pose in their...
More in www.eonline.com
»
Tags:
Ricoh
,
SPA
,
Costa Rica
,
The Bachelor
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Brazil
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
FED
FIA
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
Gold
HP
iOS
Japan
Kimye
Mac
NATO
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Players
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Social media
SPA
Star Wars
Students
Surgery
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us