Kaia Gerber Tells Fans to "Read Into" Cryptic Post With Parenting Book



Added: 31.01.2020 14:20 | 13 views | 0 comments



Kaia Gerber's latest Instagram post is drawing a lot of attention. The 18-year-old model posted a picture of herself holding a copy of the parenting book The One Minute Mother and a... Kaia Gerber's latest Instagram post is drawing a lot of attention. The 18-year-old model posted a picture of herself holding a copy of the parenting book The One Minute Mother and a... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA