Lucy Hale Recalls Being "Deathly Afraid" of Being Single



Added: 30.01.2020 14:49 | 4 views | 0 comments



Lucy Hale has come a long way since her Pretty Little Liars days. The actress is the cover star of Cosmopolitan's March 2020 issue, and in her interview, she defied the public... Lucy Hale has come a long way since her Pretty Little Liars days. The actress is the cover star of Cosmopolitan's March 2020 issue, and in her interview, she defied the public... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Cosmopolitan