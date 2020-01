Ariana Madix Discusses Kristen's Role in Vanderpump Rules' Bachelorette Party Breakdown



Added: 28.01.2020 21:18 | 13 views | 0 comments



Brittany Cartwright's bachelorette party will play out during tonight's new Vanderpump Rules, and due to an exclusive sneak peek video released several hours ago, fans know it ends with... Brittany Cartwright's bachelorette party will play out during tonight's new Vanderpump Rules, and due to an exclusive sneak peek video released several hours ago, fans know it ends with... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA