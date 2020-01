Influencer Rocky Barnes Gives Birth to Her First Child



And a baby makes three! On Tuesday, influencer Rocky Barnes announced that she and husband Matt Cooper welcomed their first child together. Taking to Instagram, the model shared a sweet...