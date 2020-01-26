Love Island Winner Jack Fincham Announces Special News That He's a Dad



Cheers to new beginnings! Jack Fincham took to Instagram to announce the news of the arrival of his little one, Blosson Fincham who was born at 8lbs and 2oz on Jan. 24.