Thursday, 23 January 2020
Sarah Jessica Parker Answers Your Most Pressing Sex and the City Question: Team Big or Team Aidan
Added: 23.01.2020 19:25 | 8 views | 0 comments
Is Sarah Jessica Parker on Team Aidan or Team Big? The actress, who portrayed Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw for six TV seasons and two movies, is opening up about the loves of...
Sex
Movies
SPA
Chris Noth
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City
