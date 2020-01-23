Watch Madelaine Petsch Discover New Things About the Riverdale Set



Added: 22.01.2020 23:06 | 9 views | 0 comments



You'd think that after four years of acting on the show, Madalaine Petsch would know everything there is to know about the set of Riverdale. In a new video for Architectural Digest,... You'd think that after four years of acting on the show, Madalaine Petsch would know everything there is to know about the set of Riverdale. In a new video for Architectural Digest,... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA