Planters Announces Mr. Peanut Has Died at Age 104 Ahead of 2020 Super Bowl



Added: 22.01.2020 17:22 | 9 views | 0 comments



Mr. Peanut has passed away at the age of 104, Planters announced on Wednesday. "It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104," the announcement post... Mr. Peanut has passed away at the age of 104, Planters announced on Wednesday. "It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104," the announcement post... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA