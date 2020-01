How Lizzo Went From Heartbreak to Feeling Good as Hell



Added: 22.01.2020 15:33 | 13 views | 0 comments



With eight Grammy nominations, five top 10 hits and a lot of love from her fans, it's no surprise Lizzo is feeling "good as hell." However, the 31-year-old singer didn't always... With eight Grammy nominations, five top 10 hits and a lot of love from her fans, it's no surprise Lizzo is feeling "good as hell." However, the 31-year-old singer didn't always... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA