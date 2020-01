Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Files Discrimination Complaint Against Recording Academy



Added: 21.01.2020 22:09 | 14 views | 0 comments



UPDATE: In a statement to E! News, Douglas H. Wigdor and Michael J. Willemin, who are representing the CEO Deborah Dugan, reveal she's filing a complaint against the Recording Academy for... UPDATE: In a statement to E! News, Douglas H. Wigdor and Michael J. Willemin, who are representing the CEO Deborah Dugan, reveal she's filing a complaint against the Recording Academy for... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA