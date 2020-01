Friends Co-Creator Marta Kauffman Never Gets Sick of Fans Asking About the Show



Added: 21.01.2020 22:31 | 14 views | 0 comments



It's been almost 16 years since the series finale of Friends, but its co-creator Marta Kauffman still hasn't gotten tired of fans talking to her about the beloved comedy. "Oh... It's been almost 16 years since the series finale of Friends, but its co-creator Marta Kauffman still hasn't gotten tired of fans talking to her about the beloved comedy. "Oh... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA