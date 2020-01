Brandi Redmond Speaks Out After Checking Into Wellness Center Over Racism Allegations



Added: 18.01.2020 19:26 | 15 views | 0 comments



After checking into a wellness center amid controversy over a newly surfaced 2017 video in which The Real Housewives of Dallas star impersonates an Asian woman, Brandi Redmon is speaking out.... After checking into a wellness center amid controversy over a newly surfaced 2017 video in which The Real Housewives of Dallas star impersonates an Asian woman, Brandi Redmon is speaking out.... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Women