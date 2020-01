The Simpsons' Hank Azaria Says He'll No Longer Voice Apu After Controversy



Hank Azaria is leaving his role as Apu on The Simpsons after voicing the character for over 30 years. It's been nearly two years since Hari Kondabolu's TruTV documentary, The...