Fashion Designer Jean Paul Gaultier Retiring From the Runway After 50 Years



Say it ain't so! On Friday, Jean Paul Gaultier announced that he'll be retiring from the runway after 50 years. Taking to Twitter to break the news, the 67-year-old French...