Vanderpump Rules' Max Boyens Apologizes After Racist Tweets Resurface



Added: 16.01.2020 14:21 | 14 views | 0 comments



Vanderpump Rules' new cast member Max Boyens apologized after a series of old tweets containing racist comments resurfaced online. "I want to sincerely apologize for what I... Vanderpump Rules' new cast member Max Boyens apologized after a series of old tweets containing racist comments resurfaced online. "I want to sincerely apologize for what I... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA