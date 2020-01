Jillian Michaels Explains Her Controversial Comments on Lizzo's Weight



Added: 15.01.2020 21:38 | 12 views | 0 comments



Jillian Michaels is an advocate for self-love, but when it comes to obesity, she says "facts are facts." On Wednesday, the famed fitness guru stopped by Daily Pop to discuss the... Jillian Michaels is an advocate for self-love, but when it comes to obesity, she says "facts are facts." On Wednesday, the famed fitness guru stopped by Daily Pop to discuss the... More in www.eonline.com » Jillian Michaels Tags: SPA