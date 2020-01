Matt Fraser Leaves Everyone Speechless & in Tears with Psychic Readings on Daily Pop



Added: 15.01.2020 20:33 | 11 views | 0 comments



Is this how Matt Fraser does ice-breakers? The psychic medium behind E!'s Meet the Frasers brings his abilities to the Daily Pop set in this emotional clip from Wednesday's show.... Is this how Matt Fraser does ice-breakers? The psychic medium behind E!'s Meet the Frasers brings his abilities to the Daily Pop set in this emotional clip from Wednesday's show.... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA