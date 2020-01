Abby Huntsman Left The View Over ''Toxic'' Environment and Drama With Meghan McCain: Report



Added: 14.01.2020 0:39 | 6 views | 0 comments



After co-hosting The View since 2018, Abby Huntsman announced on Monday that was departing the ABC daytime talk show. According to CNN, her decision to leave the show comes amid... After co-hosting The View since 2018, Abby Huntsman announced on Monday that was departing the ABC daytime talk show. According to CNN, her decision to leave the show comes amid... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA