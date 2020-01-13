Shameless Stars React to "Bittersweet" Final Season Announcement



Added: 13.01.2020 21:19 | 7 views | 0 comments



It's the end of an era for Showtime with the end of Shameless nigh. The cable channel announced Shameless, which is currently airing season 10, will return for season 11--the show's... It's the end of an era for Showtime with the end of Shameless nigh. The cable channel announced Shameless, which is currently airing season 10, will return for season 11--the show's... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA