Cynthia Erivo Is Just an Oscar Away From EGOT Status



Just like that, Cynthia Erivo is one step closer to becoming an EGOT. Erivo is nominated for two Oscars at the 2020 Academy Awards. The star of HBO's The Outsider is up for playing Harriet...