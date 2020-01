There Was a Shocking Tie Win at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards



Added: 13.01.2020 11:49 | 5 views | 0 comments



In a rare moment in awards show history, there was a tie for Best Director at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. During Sunday's ceremony, Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho and 1917... In a rare moment in awards show history, there was a tie for Best Director at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. During Sunday's ceremony, Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho and 1917... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA