E! News' Lilliana Vazquez & Scott Tweedie Share Their First Impressions of Each Other!



Added: 09.01.2020 22:18 | 14 views | 0 comments



Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie were fast friends! The E! News and Pop of the Morning personalities only met three months ago (and are just now wrapping up their inaugural week as... Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie were fast friends! The E! News and Pop of the Morning personalities only met three months ago (and are just now wrapping up their inaugural week as... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA