Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Insists the Show Must Go On



Alex Trebek soldiers on. The longtime host of Jeopardy and the show are back in primetime for a series of games titled Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time with past champions Ken Jennings, Brad...