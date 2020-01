Josie Totah Is the New Saved By the Bell Star



Added: 06.01.2020 15:25 | 12 views | 0 comments



There's a new queen bee at Bayside High. E! News can confirm Josie Totah will star in the new Saved By the Bell coming to the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock. The Hollywood... There's a new queen bee at Bayside High. E! News can confirm Josie Totah will star in the new Saved By the Bell coming to the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock. The Hollywood... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Hollywood