Jared Padalecki's Supernatural Focused New Year's Resolution Will Make Fans Emotional



Added: 03.01.2020 16:23 | 10 views | 0 comments



Jared Padalecki has his eye on the prize. The Supernatural star took to social media to share his 2020 resolutions and there's one on there that will put a smile on the faces of every member... Jared Padalecki has his eye on the prize. The Supernatural star took to social media to share his 2020 resolutions and there's one on there that will put a smile on the faces of every member... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Social media