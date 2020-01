Tarek El Moussa Kicks Off "Most Defining Decade" of His Life With Heather Rae Young



Added: 02.01.2020 16:36 | 9 views | 0 comments



Tarek El Moussa could not be more excited for the new decade. That is because for the first time in a long time, the 38-year-old star of HGTV's Flip or Flop is starting it with a... Tarek El Moussa could not be more excited for the new decade. That is because for the first time in a long time, the 38-year-old star of HGTV's Flip or Flop is starting it with a... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA