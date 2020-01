YG Apologizes to the LGBTQ Community For His "Ignorant" Views



YG is starting off 2020 with an apology. The rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday to apologize to the LGBTQ community, saying that he has evolved through his past "ignorant"... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: LGBT