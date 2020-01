Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged to Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco



Wilmer Valderrama is starting off 2020 on a high note! The That '70s Show star announced his engagement to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on Wednesday.