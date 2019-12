Psychic Medium Matt Fraser Brings Pageant Coach to Tears During Impromptu Reading



Added: 01.01.2020 0:34 | 2 views | 0 comments



Only Matt Fraser could bring tough as nails pageant coach Lu Sierra to tears. In this bonus footage from season one of Meet the Frasers (premiering Monday, Jan 13.), the Rhode... Only Matt Fraser could bring tough as nails pageant coach Lu Sierra to tears. In this bonus footage from season one of Meet the Frasers (premiering Monday, Jan 13.), the Rhode... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA