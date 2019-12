Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey Welcome First Daughter Together



Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey have welcomed their baby girl into the world! The 26-year-old "Don't" singer and his girlfriend are now parents to their baby girl, Kelly Jade...