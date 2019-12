Go Inside Queer Eye's Tan France's Vintage Chic Home



Added: 30.12.2019 22:15 | 6 views | 0 comments



A house fit for a king! Queer Eye star and fashion expert extraordinaire Tan France let Architectural Digest have a peek inside his beautiful Salt Lake City home that he shares with his... A house fit for a king! Queer Eye star and fashion expert extraordinaire Tan France let Architectural Digest have a peek inside his beautiful Salt Lake City home that he shares with his... More in www.eonline.com » SPA, Police Tags: France