Lala Kent Shares Her 10-Year Transformation and It's Not What You'd Expect to See



Added: 30.12.2019 1:06 | 13 views | 0 comments



Lala Kent is taking a walk down memory lane. With the decade coming to a close, the Vanderpump Rules star shared her 10-year transformation with a side-by-side photo that highlighted both... Lala Kent is taking a walk down memory lane. With the decade coming to a close, the Vanderpump Rules star shared her 10-year transformation with a side-by-side photo that highlighted both... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA