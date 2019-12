K-Pop Singer Wendy From Red Velvet Hospitalized After Stage Accident



K-Pop star Wendy has been hospitalized after suffering an accident while rehearsing with her girl group Red Velvet. The band was preparing for a Christmas Day performance at South Korean...