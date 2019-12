Scheana Shay Sets Her Sights on New SURver Brett in Vanderpump Rules Season 8 First Look



Are these really the best days of their lives? On Christmas Day, Bravo gave Vanderpump Rules fans quite the present as they dropped the first seven minutes of the highly-anticipated...