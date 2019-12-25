ESPN Reporter Edward Aschoff Dies On His 34th Birthday



The sports world is mourning the loss of one of its own. ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff died on Tuesday, his 34th birthday."We are very sorry to have to share the... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Football