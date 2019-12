Why Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson Split



Added: 21.12.2019 23:20 | 10 views | 0 comments



Demi Lovato's ex Austin Wilson wasn't a "good fit" for the star, who is focusing on her sobriety and faith, E! News has learned. E! News learned earlier on Saturday that... Demi Lovato's ex Austin Wilson wasn't a "good fit" for the star, who is focusing on her sobriety and faith, E! News has learned. E! News learned earlier on Saturday that... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Demi Lovato