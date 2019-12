Jameela Jamil Recalls the Heartbreaking Depths of Her Eating Disorder



Added: 20.12.2019 18:03 | 8 views | 0 comments



Jameela Jamil's latest tweet will certainly make you stop scrolling and read. The Good Place actress and advocate took to the social media platform on Friday, reflecting on a photo... Jameela Jamil's latest tweet will certainly make you stop scrolling and read. The Good Place actress and advocate took to the social media platform on Friday, reflecting on a photo... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Social media