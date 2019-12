Queer Eye's Bobby Berk Reveals the Ulimate Tip for Stress-Free Holiday Decorating



Added: 19.12.2019 23:46 | 10 views | 0 comments



With just a few effortless tweaks to your home's aesthetic, holiday decorating really can be a breeze. Just ask Bobby Berk! E! News caught up with the Queer Eye star and interior... With just a few effortless tweaks to your home's aesthetic, holiday decorating really can be a breeze. Just ask Bobby Berk! E! News caught up with the Queer Eye star and interior... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA